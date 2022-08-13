I want to dump her – Man cries out after girlfriend who’s a black belt holder beat him up for slapping her

A man has taken to social media to cry out for help after a recent incident made him discover that he is dating a Kung Fu artist.

The troubled boyfriend narrated how she did something that angered him and he slapped her twice.

However, he was unaware that she has been trained in martial arts because she has a calm and peaceful demeanor.

He explained that after he slapped her, he did not know when he landed on the floor as a result of a destabilising kick she gave him.

According to the man, he later foun out that the girl he has been dating for six months is a black belt holder.

He also revealed that she later apologised for beating him and he apologised to her as well.

But he no longer feels comfortable being in the relationship, and wishes to break up, however, he is scared on how to tell her that he wants to breakup.

Read his write-up:

”My girlfriend of 6 months did something wrong to me and I slapped her twice the next thing could remember was seeing myself on the floor, I don’t know how she did it with her leg. I just got some information this week that she’s a black belt holder but she doesn’t look it because of how soft and calm she looks.

Sir, she beat me oo but she later apologized for everything, and I to did the same. We’re cool now but I still look at her with that eye need advice on how to tell her we should break up.”

Read some comments below..

@Abigail_Oloda; This is extra hilarious to me because my mom and I were just talking about how our old neighbor used to beat her boyfriend 😂. Men always act shocked when this happens 😂. You weren’t shocked when you slapped her but e shock you when she beat you 😂.

@ebbycyclux; I remember that year wey my uncle’s friend dey always beat em wife, if u see d shanko man ehn, d day d table turn, d wife beat am blue black, bros shock dey call family meeting on top d matter, e no fit beat her again since den, dem no born him papa well 😂😂

@YemiDiji; Too late to break up. As dem no teach you from home, you don jam person wey go fit teach you lesson for the rest of your life. If you keep your hands where they ought to be, you won’t have issues.

@LeleToCute; You Stop Being A Man The Moment You Raised You Hands At Her… Forget Break Up

@blaze_uzor; Baba almost didn’t make it back to his feet and is looking for an escape route for his dear life and you’re hear talking about “being a man”.😂😂 Shea na person weh dey alive dey fit be man?