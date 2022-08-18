I went from hustling for bedspace – Asake acquires multi-million naira house

Fast rising star, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake has become a land lord in Lagos.

The ‘Bandana’ crooner took to his Instagram page to flaunt his new house amid immense exhilaration and gratitude.

In a photo he shared on his Instagram page, he could be seen posing in the photo as he recounted via the caption, his past problems with accommodation.

Asake rejoiced in his advancement from having trouble finding a bed to now owning a home.

He wrote: “Went from hustling for free bedspace to investing in real estate 🏠”

Fans and colleagues of the singer have taken to his Instagram comment section to congratulate the latest homeowner.

The singer has been making waves recently with his numerous hit tracks.