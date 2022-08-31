I will buy house in Lagos Island soon – Young fish seller declares in faith (Video)

A young woman who makes her living by selling fish has turned to social media to tell the world about her great goals.

She predicted that she would soon earn enough money to purchase a home at Lagos Island, one of the state’s most desirable neighborhoods.

The young Nigerian girl who goes by the name Iremi, proudly disclosed that her primary source of income is the sale of smoked fish.

She made the audacious claim in response to those who mocked her and claimed that she couldn’t succeed in life with that kind of business.

Iremi released a video of her dancing while smoking fish and other women were in the background.

The women watched her in awe as she recorded herself working as they wondered what she was doing.

She wrote: “I will soon buy house in Lagos Island.”

