TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man organises birthday surprise for girlfriend only to find out…

Man catches father lodging at a hotel room with a woman,…

“Every decision I made that night was a recipe for…

“I will show you shege” – Adesua Etomi blows hot, threatens actress

EntertainmentNews
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has threatened to deal with her colleague and best friend Jemima Osunde for ignoring her calls.

The wife to popular singer, Banky W, in a Twitter post said she will show Jemima ‘shege’, because the young lady did not return her calls, but had the time to post adverts on social media.

Jemima Osunde, a brand ambassador for Aquafina table water had posted a clip of herself advertising the product on Twitter.

READ ALSO

Mr. Macaroni raises alarm over threat on his life for not…

Nigerian lady set to marry her namesake 2 years after…

She made a gig for the Aquafina tasks the Bbnaija housemates were having.

Reacting to the post, Adesua Etomi quoted the tweet saying:

“YOU CAN TWEET BUT NOT RETURN MY CALL? MAD OH. I WILL SHOW YOU SHEGE.”

The actresses who share a close friendship always tease each other on social media.

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man organises birthday surprise for girlfriend only to find out her other…

Man catches father lodging at a hotel room with a woman, approaches him (Video)

“Every decision I made that night was a recipe for disaster”- Lady…

62-year-old man cries out as his wife takes decision not to sleep with him…

Lady confused on whether to marry boyfriend who pays her school fees with his…

Moment singer Asa jumped down from stage after sighting Neo, admires him in…

Man returns 15 years after abandoning his wife, loots her savings and disappears

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I will show you shege” – Adesua Etomi blows hot, threatens…

He Still Dumped me After Respecting and Worshipping him – Jaruma Empire…

Oyinbo woman seen grinding, selling foodstuff at market in Abuja

Bride’s wig falls off as groom takes her down to the ground for a kiss

Adorable photos of little Nigerian girl with blue eyes

Man returns 15 years after abandoning his wife, loots her savings and disappears

Lady confused on whether to marry boyfriend who pays her school fees with his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More