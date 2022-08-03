TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such…

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will…

Lady celebrates as stepfather who molested her since she was 5,…

ICPC Finds N540 Milion in Account of Primary School Teacher With N76K Salary

Entertainment
By Shalom

The Independent Corrupt Practices (ICPC) recently announced that the sum of N540 million was found in the account of a public primary school teacher.

According to the commission, the teacher earns a salary of N76,000 at Ozala Primary School, Abagana, Anambra State.

READ ALSO

Moment Gov. Sanwo-Olu and his security arrested ‘military…

Police shares photos of man who ganged up with his friends…

It was reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered for the final forfeiture of N120 million traced to the teacher, who had been identified as Roseline Egbuha.

It was also reported that details of the court order against the primary school teacher and her accomplices were issued by the court on the 26th and 27th of June.

However, the commission’s lawyer was only able to obtain the Certified Copy on Wednesday, July 27.

ICPC also revealed that the court’s order is a sequel to a 2021 case.

The motion also followed an allegation surrounding N540 million linked to Egbuha and her accomplices who tried to hide the funds in her Guaranty Trust Bank account.

During the investigations, ICPC was prompted to place a Post-No-Debit on her account which led to her obtaining a court order from the Federal High Court in Abuja to lift the PND placed on the account.

As soon as it was lifted, the accused immediately withdrew the funds and distributed them to multiple accounts owned by Bureau de Change owners and some other private individuals including names like: James Erebouye, Emon Okune, Chisom Iwueke, Alonge Ojo, Maureen Chidimma, Owoyemi Mayowa and Ejeaka Ifeoma in addition to two private companies charged to court over fraudulent activities and warehousing proceeds of the alleged crimes.

Other items found on the accused are cars which include Toyota Lexus and Venza sport utility vehicles.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such pain”…

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will never marry again…

Lady celebrates as stepfather who molested her since she was 5, dies

“God sees all” – May Edochie speaks after being unfollowed by husband, Yul…

Adesua Etomi replies lady who said her husband, Banky W needs to pay another…

“Thanks for making us proud” – JJ Okocha and wife beam with joy as daughter bags…

Pregnant lady breaks down in tears as one of her twins dies inside her stomach

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Daniella and Khalid caught enjoying long night of pleasure again with…

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

Reactions as man finally weds his girlfriend of 11 years (Photos)

ICPC Finds N540 Milion in Account of Primary School Teacher With N76K Salary

Beautiful black lady shows off adorable oyinbo children she takes care of…

Yul Edochie’s daughter rocks blue short, dances in new video

S*x workers reportedly disguise as tomato sellers weeks after pr0stitution was…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More