The Independent Corrupt Practices (ICPC) recently announced that the sum of N540 million was found in the account of a public primary school teacher.

According to the commission, the teacher earns a salary of N76,000 at Ozala Primary School, Abagana, Anambra State.

It was reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered for the final forfeiture of N120 million traced to the teacher, who had been identified as Roseline Egbuha.

It was also reported that details of the court order against the primary school teacher and her accomplices were issued by the court on the 26th and 27th of June.

However, the commission’s lawyer was only able to obtain the Certified Copy on Wednesday, July 27.

ICPC also revealed that the court’s order is a sequel to a 2021 case.

The motion also followed an allegation surrounding N540 million linked to Egbuha and her accomplices who tried to hide the funds in her Guaranty Trust Bank account.

During the investigations, ICPC was prompted to place a Post-No-Debit on her account which led to her obtaining a court order from the Federal High Court in Abuja to lift the PND placed on the account.

As soon as it was lifted, the accused immediately withdrew the funds and distributed them to multiple accounts owned by Bureau de Change owners and some other private individuals including names like: James Erebouye, Emon Okune, Chisom Iwueke, Alonge Ojo, Maureen Chidimma, Owoyemi Mayowa and Ejeaka Ifeoma in addition to two private companies charged to court over fraudulent activities and warehousing proceeds of the alleged crimes.

Other items found on the accused are cars which include Toyota Lexus and Venza sport utility vehicles.