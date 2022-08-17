“If I catch this person, na fight” – Davido reacts as man shares rare photo of him

Ace Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted after a fan shared a hilarious photo of him sleeping.

The singer, reposted the rare photo on his Instagram story while revealing his intention to fight whoever first shared the photo online.

He wrote:

“If I catch dis person nah fight😂😂, I don dey laff for one hour straight. “

Reacting to the post, wapzy_ wrote: “Stand strong don sleep OO”

niji_darling wrote:

“Na wetin you dey do your boysnow.w”

ugoforeign wrote:

“Gu,y ma,n don tire 😂😂😂”

kelvin_spice2 wrote:

“😂😂😂😂 FC make Una leave my oga 000 & make he not sleep again”

ricaricardo58:

“😂😂 Leg don pain am O”

fheytiii wrote:

“Who did this to OBO? 😂😂

See the post below: