“If I catch this person, na fight” – Davido reacts as man shares rare photo of him

Ace Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted after a fan shared a hilarious photo of him sleeping.
The singer, reposted the rare photo on his Instagram story while revealing his intention to fight whoever first shared the photo online.
He wrote:
“If I catch dis person nah fight😂😂, I don dey laff for one hour straight. “
Reacting to the post, wapzy_ wrote: “Stand strong don sleep OO”
niji_darling wrote:
“Na wetin you dey do your boysnow.w”
ugoforeign wrote:
“Gu,y ma,n don tire 😂😂😂”
kelvin_spice2 wrote:
“😂😂😂😂 FC make Una leave my oga 000 & make he not sleep again”
ricaricardo58:
“😂😂 Leg don pain am O”
fheytiii wrote:
“Who did this to OBO? 😂😂
