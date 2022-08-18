Ikorodu Bois get special call from Idris Elba after recreating his movie (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Renowned skit making and comedy group, Ikorodu Bois have been praised by popular British actor, Idris Elba after they recreated his movie.

Young Instagram comedians shot a “low budget” version of the fascinating film Beast, which stars Idris Elba.

He video called Ikorodu Bois, and they showed a clip of the movie trailer they had created in advance of its August 12, 2022, premiere.

The movie celebrity acknowledged the humorous performers’ talent after viewing their trailer and congratulating them.

The brothers posted a video of their conversation with Elba on their Instagram feed.

“We had the chance to show @idriselba our version of #beastmovie and he definitely love it!!!🤩🤩❤️❤️❤️ we love you @idriselba”, the post was captioned.

