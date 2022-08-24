I’m happy for him – Davido reacts as his fans gets signed by Don Jazzy

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Legendary singer, David Adeleke, better known by his stage as Davido, has commented on Bayanni’s signing with Mavin Records.

Bayanni is a fan of the Davido who became an Internet sensation months ago after doing a cover of Davido’s Jowo.

It was reported that Bayanni had been signed to Mavin Records by Nigerian music producer Michael Collins Ajere, aka Don Jazzy.

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the owner of the record label introduced the artist, formerly known as Zhenoboy, via his Twitter account.

Don Jazzy posted a video of Bayanni’s medical examination and subsequent adoption into the Mavins clan.

He wrote:

“It’s that time again when we bring to you another young talent from the Mavin Academy. Meet BAYANNI. He has gone through series of defining moments and is ready to be unveiled to the world.
Pls Welcome @itsbayanni, the newest MAVIN.”

A throwback clip of the new signee singing over the beat of Fireboy’s hit song, Peru was also shared with the caption; ”Be wetting your appetite before new music drops. #MavinActivated @itsbayanni”

Reacting to the development, Davido stated that he is happy for Bayanni and he prayed God blesses Jazzy.

Quoting Don Baba J’s tweet, Davido wrote; ”So happy for him …. ❤️👍 God bless u don baba”

In response, Jazz wrote:

‘Amennn. Thanks baddest. With you he has a senior brother. 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 🤍🐘”

