“I’m scared of having short kids” – Woman cries out after marrying abroad based husband

By Ezie Innocent

Embattled married woman seeks advice on how to avoid having short children after marrying her abroad-based husband.

According to the woman in question who confided in relationship adviser, she recently married and will be relocating abroad to meet her husband.

Her concern is the height of children that they’ll produce as both husband and wife are 5ft 4 inches in height.

Read the full narration below …

“Good evening ctee
I got married last month my husband isn’t staying in Nigeria he came back for our wedding and I will b going back with him in November, my fear rn is that my husband is 5:4ft in height same with me,please I’m scared of giving birth to short children is there anything I can take or give the kids to be at least 5:7ft tall?

We do talk on video calls and I’ve lots of his pictures I before he came back to Nigeria…he kept reassuring me that there are supplements I can give to kids to make them tall…please I’m abit worry, please hide my id.”

