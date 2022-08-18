“I’m the one behind MTN NIN voiceover” – Lady says as she mimicks service providers in viral video

A young Nigerian girl has mimicked the voice of Nigerian Telecommunications providers in a viral video.

The TikTok user, @voiceofsteph released the video on the video app some hours ago and has half of the online community talking about its accuracy.

At the end of the video, the user made a funny note for users who do not know how to speak fluently.

Reacting to the video, @vaina commented;

“I don finally find that girl wey no de allow me finish my conversation without her empty threats. So this is you behind the voice over.”

@Lucy added;

“See this MTN girl o, always telling us that the person’s number is switched off. I don catch you”.

See video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNtk5ehh/