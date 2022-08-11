I’m the s*xiest man in the country – Actor, Yul Edochie declares

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has taken to social media to boast about being the most s*xiest man in the country.

The thespian stated this on his social media page while he shared new photos of himself as proof.

He also added that he is up and grateful to see a new day like other citizens in the country.

He wrote; ”S*xiest man in Nigeria. Up and grateful. ❤️❤️✌️✌️”

View his post below:

The claim has sparked reactions from Netizens;

desmond_black7; What happened to your presidential ambition sir ? 😂

tbr_records; Contest for Mr. Nigeria 🇳🇬 first 😂😂

its_anidrea; Trust me s”xier people with sense don’t make noise.

official_luiz_chima; Another shot loading😂😂😂😂

bbechiku; 3rd wife loading. Ihe mere Mgbeafor ga-emecha mee Mgbeeke. What happened to Kweku will reach Kwaku.