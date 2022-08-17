“Is this playing?” – Fans react as Erica Nlewedim gets set to release debut song

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim is set to dominate the music industry after years of being an actress.

The reality star has joined the group of former contestants who have dabbled in music production.

To the amazement of her fans, Erica has entered the recording studio to lay down some tracks for her upcoming debut single as an artist.

She claims that while the decision to get involved in music first began as a joke, it has since become a reality that cannot be denied or disregarded.

When a fan page posted a video of her in the studio, she announced it on her verified Twitter account.

The page wrote; ‘‘Are we even ready for @EricaNlewedim’s music era? Incoming 🔥🔥🔥💫✨”