“It gave me recognition” – Skitmaker, Nasboi thanks Davido for letting him play ‘Low Budget OBO’

Popular skit maker, Nasboi has written a letter of thanks to Davido and other superstars in the entertainment industry.

The content creator thanked celebrities who had backed his career in a letter he penned to himself, Davido coming out on top.

He talked about his early days in the entertainment industry, when he played the role of Low Budget OBO, a persona who essentially imitates the DMW boss.

Nasboi stated that acting like OBO gave him the popularity that pushed him to the level of his career he has gotten to, and he is always thankful to the singer for allowing him thrive on that.

Along with other people, he wrote tributes to the Tubaba, Don Jazzy, Tunde Ednut, Peruzzi, and Sxxy Steel.

“Dear Nasboi

Lol. I am writing to myself. I need to make myself feel really good today,

I hear people say I’m super talented Buhl act like it’s a mere complement. Yo Nasboi you indeed very talented.

Amazing acting skills, character representation, educative videos, creative ideas, funny videos and all bro! You’re a gem my nigga. And to my guy guy @davidclig thanks for rocking this boat with me.

Shout out to @iamsxxysteel this man literally tells everyone Nasbol is fire. I will never let you down. @mufasatundeednut haha! Omuh me I go appreciate 100 x for my entire growth. Love forever @donjazzy steady reposting my work. God bless you. @official2baba for the unending love. My fans thank you! Una no go minus.

”Low budjet OBO This character brought me recognition. Biggest shout to 001 for letting me catch my cruise @davido God blessings now and forever. @peruzzi_vibes how far? I also made magic with @paulsaap Blessings my guy. Cheeeeeee.”

