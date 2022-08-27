TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian man serving in the US Army flies to Nigeria to surprise…

Korra Obidi speaks on ex-husband’s relationship with new…

Nigerian lady transforms her grandmother to a slay queen (Video)

It was not depression — Kemi Olunloyo says as she reveals Ada Ameh’s cause of death

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Kemi Olunloyo, a controversial investigative journalist, explains the purported cause of actress Ada Ameh’s demise.

This comes a day after the actress was buried, weeks after she passed away after collapsing.

READ ALSO

24-yr-old s*x worker found dead four days after going to see…

Hours after making a Facebook post about his death, young…

Speaking on her differences with the late Ada Ameh in a Twitter post, Kemi Olunloyo alleged that her life was cut short by her friends.

“Ada Ameh’s sister says her spirit fought family members yesterday😏 Her body didn’t want to leave the mortuary into the ambulance transporting her to Benue state. After an hour they left. To those who said her spirit will torment me. Them no born that spirit🙄.”

“Ada Ameh finally gone. What a relief. Don’t threaten or bully a journalist. Leviticus 26:6 was referring to her. They said she died of depression. NOT TRUE! She was poisoned by her own friends. Those saying I’m MOCKING her are the same people mocking Abacha every single day,” she added.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian man serving in the US Army flies to Nigeria to surprise his fiancée at…

Korra Obidi speaks on ex-husband’s relationship with new mistress (Video)

Nigerian lady transforms her grandmother to a slay queen (Video)

I own you and I can use you 10 times a day – Man tells wife after she refused to…

Nigerian couple arrive their wedding in private jet, drive Lamborghini to…

Ubi Franklin reacts as Davido hints at reunion with Chioma Rowland

Paul ‘Mr P’ Okoye pauses performance, locks lips with female fan at PSquare…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

See wetin Anambra girl cook – Man and his friends mock his girlfriend over the…

It was not depression — Kemi Olunloyo says as she reveals Ada Ameh’s cause of…

Nigerian couple arrive their wedding in private jet, drive Lamborghini to…

Paul ‘Mr P’ Okoye pauses performance, locks lips with female fan at PSquare…

Lady left heartbroken after discovering her boyfriend impregnated her mother…

“It’s a taboo for my wife to earn more than me” – Man asks…

Drama as pregnant side chic crashes her lover’s wedding (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More