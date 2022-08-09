TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I’m scared of having s*x – Yul Edochie’s…

‘I dumped Burna Boy because he couldn’t satisfy me in bed’ –…

“I have no excuses, I’m sorry” — 2Face pens heartfelt apology to…

It’s a waste to pray while you still listen to Wizkid’s songs – Mummy G.O (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial Clergywoman, Funmilayo Adebayo, better known as Mummy G.O has scolded Wizkid’s followers.

The preacher claimed that it was pointless for Machala’s followers to pray if they continue to like his music and way of life.

Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God’s founder mentioned that some individuals find it unable to fall asleep at night if they do not listen to Wizkid.

READ ALSO

Wizkid called out for snubbing skit maker, Carter Efe who…

Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada Pollock, hints at pregnancy due…

According to Mummy GO, it makes no sense for a mother to be fervently praying for her child to receive the Holy Spirit while also being a huge Wizzy fan.

She spoke while exhibiting pictures of the Starboy smoking and wearing dreadlocks during a sermon in a church. Hip Hop music was likewise prohibited by the clergywoman.

In rection, iam_dmr said; Who attends dis church 😂😂😂

dc_renzi; Does this woman even listen to sweet me by Wizkid x bnxn ?

_oluwani_sola; Nobody shu sha post this video on Facebook,cos my mama go see ham,i no wan hear another round of preaching 😂😂

oluwatobi0008; Where this woman take find those picture ? 😂😂😂😂

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I’m scared of having s*x – Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle

‘I dumped Burna Boy because he couldn’t satisfy me in bed’ – Stefflon Don

“I have no excuses, I’m sorry” — 2Face pens heartfelt apology to Annie Idibia…

#BBNaija: Beauty disqualified from reality show

Married man collapses after finding out his wife is his ‘Landlord’

“Do you want to k!ll her?” – Fan calls out Korra Obidi’s ex, Justin over what he…

Moment Kizz Daniel arrived police station in Tanzania following arrest for…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

It’s a waste to pray while you still listen to Wizkid’s songs – Mummy G.O…

Graduating SS3 girls upgrade from snatching boyfriends, vow to move to sugar…

Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to curvy actress…

“Never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you”…

Man cries bitterly, refuses to return to office after using his boss’ money to…

Annie Idibia shares deep message following her husband, 2face Idibia’s public…

Keke rider arrested after squandering N3.7 million at night club (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More