TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Scary moment Nigerian couple saw witch floating outside their…

Man narrates his strange experience with a ‘hot’ lady…

How my boyfriend took me to hotel where I met my husband – Lady…

Joyful moment Nigerian mother arrived abroad for Omugwo

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian mom took a plane out of the country to reunite with her daughter, who had just been put to bed.

She made the trip to Ghana, where her daughter lives, to get the m new mother Chima Kwami posted a video of her mother arriving to care for her grandchild.

Evidently ecstatic upon her arrival, the elderly woman knelt down and raised her hands in thanksgiving to God as a sign of her delight.

READ ALSO

Regina Daniels’ mum, Rita Daniels collects dollars from her…

Lady quarrels with her boyfriend after his mom re-cooked her…

The wife’s mom then met her son-in-law mother who had initially joined the pair for the same reason.

Sharing the clip, Chima wrote; “And mummy has to come all the way from Nigeria to Ghana for Omugwo (Postpartum Care). Thank God for Journey Mercy, is not easy.”

Watch the video below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Scary moment Nigerian couple saw witch floating outside their house after…

Man narrates his strange experience with a ‘hot’ lady at nightclub

How my boyfriend took me to hotel where I met my husband – Lady narrates

Emotional moment woman reunites with husband who traveled abroad one week after…

Woman behind ‘bunch of women’ soundtrack thanks Nigerians as she launches…

Man who celebrated being an expectant father online mourns after losing wife and…

Heartwarming moment soldier reunited with his mum after a year of fighting Boko…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Mother sends daughter back to Nigeria for failing her exams

I will buy house in Lagos Island soon – Young fish seller declares in faith…

Joyful moment Nigerian mother arrived abroad for Omugwo

Man begs Regina Daniels for forgiveness over his message to her years ago…

Comedian Sabinus Look-Alike Causes Serious Commotion as He Storms the Streets of…

Lady shares experience with boyfriend who died after abandoning her over sick…

Lady cries out after finding out her married boyfriend was still dating all the…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More