Joyful moment Nigerian mother arrived abroad for Omugwo

A Nigerian mom took a plane out of the country to reunite with her daughter, who had just been put to bed.

She made the trip to Ghana, where her daughter lives, to get the m new mother Chima Kwami posted a video of her mother arriving to care for her grandchild.

Evidently ecstatic upon her arrival, the elderly woman knelt down and raised her hands in thanksgiving to God as a sign of her delight.

The wife’s mom then met her son-in-law mother who had initially joined the pair for the same reason.

Sharing the clip, Chima wrote; “And mummy has to come all the way from Nigeria to Ghana for Omugwo (Postpartum Care). Thank God for Journey Mercy, is not easy.”

