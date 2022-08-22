Jubilation as physically challenged man and his partner gets engaged (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

In recent news, a physically challenged man identified as Ronick Lukombo from the Democratic Republic of Congo and his beautiful lover are set to get married.

Lukombo revealed that he is a gospel musician. He also added that he introduced his wife to his church on Sunday, the 15th of August, 2022.

Reacting to their love story, netizens commented, congratulating the couple and wishing them a lovely marriage.

Read some reactions below:

Amaka wrote:
“Big congratulations to them. Everyone deserves to be happy. I can confirm that there are still very kind and loving people in the world. May God bless their union with peace and happiness; in Jesus’ Mighty Name. Amen”

Malik wrote:
“CONGRATULATIONS TO THEM. AND MAY GOD BLESS THEIR UNION AMEN. THIS LIFE WITH LOTS OF MYSTERY. THE WIFE IS SUCH A BEAUTIFUL WOMAN, AND HER HUSBAND IS HANDSOME TOO❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. MAY GOD STRENGTHEN THEM AND PROVIDE FOR THEM, ALL THAT WILL MAKE THEIR MARRIAGE LAST. BOTH PHYSICALLY, EMOTIONALLY AND FINANCIALLY AMEN.”

