“Keep eating my money” – Man appreciates pregnant wife for supporting him during hustling days

By Ezie Innocent

A man has taken to his social media page to hail his wife for being a wonderful companion to him.

He explained how their relationship has started and the amount of support she gave him, especially when he was still struggling.

Opeyemi, who wed Sandra in November 2021, promised to make sure she had access to his wealth now that he had achieved financial success.

He wrote:

“This is a @Sandraessor appreciation post. This woman gave me a chance when I was still deep in the trenches. Now she bouta have my baby. I love you so much, my Queen. Keep eating my money. Na you get am.

Bro, I was living in the trenches o.

The next house could see straight into my bedroom and my kitchen. I had one Mazda at the time that used to spend 3 weeks at the mechanic and 4 days with me every month 😂

Then I had a Hyundai that preferred to die on 3MB than anywhere else

I’ll never forget the day when after being strong all my life, I finally broke and was on the ground, she said we die here.

Fam, God used this woman to wake me the f**k up.

I asked her one time. I said “I be like person wey you fit marry?” and she said why not?

In my mind, I was like “what the f*ck do you mean “why not?”

Have you seen me? I’m a dead guy, broke a*s, earning little and other things. But she ain’t even think about all that. She showed me who I was capable of being and I plugged in.

@Sandraessor for life baby.”

