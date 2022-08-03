TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such…

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will…

Lady celebrates as stepfather who molested her since she was 5,…

Kim Oprah reveals what a man did to her at the gym

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian reality TV star and influencer, Kim Oprah has issued a serious warning to a guy who harassed her at a gym.

According to her, while working out the guy kept staring at her which creeped her out.

 

READ ALSO

“Why you no talk since?” – Man asks lady as she…

“I just hold something, I did not kill him” – Lady opens up…

She went on to share the message that she got from the man stating that he enjoyed watching her at the gym.

She wrote:
“For the first time ever, i felt uncomfortable at gym because some weirdos kept staring through the glass… it’s actually bad behavior, then you send me a message like it was a right thing to do ? You should be ashamed of yourself

I actually saw the guy ! During the day you can’t see into the gym but at night apparently you can.. I even had to ask my trainer if they could see us because this human was evidently staring at me working out ..

Saw him through the mirror as It’s opposite the see through glass.. the fact he sent a message issuing he enjoyed watching me is dist®rbing .. ITS JUST NOT RIGHT …

If you think like this and you a guy, you definitely u need help.

Admiration is okay! But watching people is wrong… look and remove eye Ahn ahn… it’s just bad behavior, however you guys want to see it, it’s unfortunate most Nigerian guys don’t know this. So here’s a little education

Please educate yourself! What’s to say he won’t want to come watch me workout again? i have put it out here,. next time i see you i’ll post your identity, not even playing.”

See the post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such pain”…

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will never marry again…

Lady celebrates as stepfather who molested her since she was 5, dies

“God sees all” – May Edochie speaks after being unfollowed by husband, Yul…

Adesua Etomi replies lady who said her husband, Banky W needs to pay another…

“Thanks for making us proud” – JJ Okocha and wife beam with joy as daughter bags…

Pregnant lady breaks down in tears as one of her twins dies inside her stomach

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Daniella and Khalid caught enjoying long night of pleasure again with…

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

Reactions as man finally weds his girlfriend of 11 years (Photos)

ICPC Finds N540 Milion in Account of Primary School Teacher With N76K Salary

Beautiful black lady shows off adorable oyinbo children she takes care of…

Yul Edochie’s daughter rocks blue short, dances in new video

S*x workers reportedly disguise as tomato sellers weeks after pr0stitution was…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More