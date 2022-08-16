Kind lady renovates old man’s house for free, transforms it to a new home

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds online has captured the beautiful moment a lady offered to renovate a man’s house.

The house was already falling apart and not conducive for living which was why she decided to help.

The excited man was seen thanking her immensely and expressing his gratitude to her.

Netizens have applauded the young lady over her kind gesture to the old man whom she barely knows.

Reacting to the video, @mumsyiremide1 wrote:
“You really move me to tears…. God will bless you abundantly, you will receive favour where you ain’t expecting it”

@01abimbolaolamilekan wrote:
“in fact I don’t even know what to say again….But God will lift does support for this than they’re expectation”

@mrr_cyril3 wrote:
“Aww am very proud of ur good work Buh am not having anything Lyk I will continue the good work in Ghana 🇬🇭 😭very touching heart ❤️”

Watch the video below:

@king__mitchy

Spread love

♬ original sound – Streetvibes

