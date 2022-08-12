Korra Obidi breaks silence after ex-husband, Justin Dean unveiled new lady (Video)

Korra Obidi, a Nigerian professional dancer, has broken her silence after her estranged husband, Justin Dean, revealed his new girlfriend.

The mother of two posted a short video of herself and her daughters to her Instagram story. The US-based songstress was seen in the video with her girls, June and Athena, wishing fans a good morning.

The ever-joyful dancer also made a positive declaration about herself, declaring that she is blessed.

This is coming after her estranged husband, Justin Dean took to his Instagram story some hours ago to share a video with a Nigerian designer, Tukumbo Daniel while hinting at going on a date with her.

Justin Dean had previously said that he doesn’t have plans of remarrying and wishes to focus on his children but there seems to be a slight twist currently.

Korra’s daughter, June Dean could also be seen smiling at the camera as they all laid on a bed.

Korra Obidi and Justin Dean parted ways a few months ago. Dean announced their separation barely a week after they welcomed their second child.

Watch the video below:

https://instagram.com/stories/korraobidi/2902568394812101078?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=