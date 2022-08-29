Korra Obidi’s ex hubby, Justin Dean accidentally captures unclad new lover on IG live

Justin Dean, estranged husband to Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi mistakenly showed a glimpse of his unclad new girlfriend on his Instagram live.

Recall that, Justin Dean and Korra Obidi’s marriage crashed after the latter was rumoured to have cheated on her husband with multiple people.

However, the father of two recently posted a video with his new Nigerian girlfriend, Tokunbo Daniel.

In the video, the duo were seen all loved up and happy as they were on their date.

Netizens have dug out an Instagram live video made by Justin Dean few days before showing off his new girlfriend to the world.

While having a chit-chat with his fans, a lady who appeared to be n*ked was captured behind his daughter.

After she noticed he was live, the model ran inside.

See the photo below: