TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian couple arrive their wedding in private jet, drive…

It was not depression — Kemi Olunloyo says as she reveals Ada…

Paul ‘Mr P’ Okoye pauses performance, locks lips with female fan…

Korra Obidi’s ex hubby, Justin Dean accidentally captures unclad new lover on IG live

Entertainment
By Shalom

Justin Dean, estranged husband to Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi mistakenly showed a glimpse of his unclad new girlfriend on his Instagram live.

Recall that, Justin Dean and Korra Obidi’s marriage crashed after the latter was rumoured to have cheated on her husband with multiple people.

READ ALSO

Korra Obidi breaks silence after ex-husband, Justin Dean…

Days after speaking about remarriage, Korra Obidi’s ex, Dean…

However, the father of two recently posted a video with his new Nigerian girlfriend, Tokunbo Daniel.

In the video, the duo were seen all loved up and happy as they were on their date.

Netizens have dug out an Instagram live video made by Justin Dean few days before showing off his new girlfriend to the world.

While having a chit-chat with his fans, a lady who appeared to be n*ked was captured behind his daughter.

After she noticed he was live, the model ran inside.

See the photo below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian couple arrive their wedding in private jet, drive Lamborghini to…

It was not depression — Kemi Olunloyo says as she reveals Ada Ameh’s cause of…

Paul ‘Mr P’ Okoye pauses performance, locks lips with female fan at PSquare…

How my bestie I helped get a job told my fiancé I’ve done 14 abortions – Lady…

“Stop recording me” — Slay queen begs after stealing man’s passport, gold, and…

See wetin Anambra girl cook – Man and his friends mock his girlfriend over the…

Beautiful Swedish lady leaks bedroom tape with BNXN (Video)

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

He’s been a blessing to me – Nigerian lady buys new car for her supportive…

Korra Obidi’s ex hubby, Justin Dean accidentally captures unclad new lover on IG…

Lady shares photos of mind-blowing transformation years after marrying her…

Lesb!an singer, Temmi Ovwasa shares chat with man who asked to sleep with her

Regina Daniels’ message to Mercy Johnson stirs reactions (Screenshot)

Any man who respects you won’t let you constantly cook for his friends…

Stop making a video of people when they are sad, it’s not nice –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More