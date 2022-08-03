Lady cries bitterly after escaping kidnappers

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Following the high kidnapping rate in Nigeria presently, there has been series of incidents trending online, both celebrities and non-celebrities.

In this video, a lady was seen weeping bitterly after escaping from the hands of kkidnappers

 

According to her, they took her money, her phone and every other valuable possession she had on her.

Here are some comments below:
@forevermariams wrote:
” Thank God u are saved

@debbyoluwatoyint8 wrote:
” I’m so sorry dear, I have experienced this 2 twice this year in Lagos and Abuja, Just thank God that you know it phone and money they took, it possible that they didn’t even want you to cry or tell this story.”

@ofure_fuma wrote:
Jesus

@djizybeatz wrote:
” When will finger print and thr likes starts working in this country ? When would there be a power house of security CCTV monitory various zone simultaneously? This won’t cost so much can vehicle plate numbers not be traced anymore”

@scentray_ wrote

“All i see is an ungrateful lady, Many will be grateful to return alive”

Watch the video below:

