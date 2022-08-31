Lady cries out after finding out her married boyfriend was still dating all the ladies in her compound

A 26-year-old young lady identified as Priscilla has narrated how she found out all the girls in the new compound she moved into were dating her boyfriend.

She narrated that her boyfriend who is a married man found the apartment for her and she moved into it.

However, she later discovered that he was actually the owner of the house and he placed all his girlfriends as tenants in the house.

She wrote:

“i had just moved to a new estate where my married boyfriend stays. He rented the apartment for me because he wanted me to stay close to him. After a few weeks, I met a lady at the gym, she was a very cute married woman and I liked her vibes. We exchanged numbers and became friends. It was his birthday and the lady posted him on her WhatsApp status as her husband, e shock me!

Two other girls in my compound posted him too as their boyfriends. I later found out that he owns the house he claimed to have rented for me and he just puts all his girlfriends there, it was so coded that i never saw him enter the compound before unless he came for me. I confronted him and he said I should mind my business or move out of his house. I’m still busy minding my business.”

