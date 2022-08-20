Lady cries out as her gateman declares unwavering love for her (Audio)

A young lady expresses concern after her gateman declared his undying love for her with a detailed analysis of his feelings.

Temitope Akinrimisi, a Twitter user, took to the platform to share screenshots of her chat with her gateman, who is in love with her.

Sharing the chat, the young lady had a rethink about her safety on the premises as a result of the security man’s distraction.

”My gate man legit told me he has feelings for me. I don’t even feel safe anymore😭😭,” she wrote in a tweet.

See the chat snapshots below …

Listen to the audio below …

