Lady expresses disappointment because the handsome guy wooing her is a teacher

A Nigerian woman who goes by the name Mosun seems undecided about accepting a date from a friend.

She disclosed on her Twitter page that the attractive man pursuing her is her problem because he is a teacher.

Mosun emphasized that her reluctance was mainly due to the fact that he tutored children in primary schools rather than the fact that he was a teacher.

She wrote; ”There’s this fine boy toasting me but he is a teacher, in a primary school ???? 😭”

Netizens have called her out for hinting that he’s not financially buoyant because he’s a teacher.

@BAAAMMMI said; 80% of Nigeria girls this like this, after some year you’ll say nobody loves you. Because your demand is too high and you’re even too low to your demand asf🤧

@AkinateAshidi responded; Choices dear. choices. You can’t expect people to settle for less than what they actually desire. It doesn’t have to be a thing of being looked down upon.

Men say, I can’t be with a woman that doesn’t have br*ast or can’t cook. Choices dear. Choices.

@damoo_vinci2; Rich people will toast rich people you can’t attract what you are not