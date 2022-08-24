TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


NewsSocial Media drama
By Shalom

A lady identified as Oluwa precious has taken to her instastory to narrate her experience with a businessman.

The man called her out on Twitter and accused her of being greedy because she asked him for N37,000 to order a bowl of some jollof rice online.

He tweeted;

“Someone asked me for lunch this noon, I said choose your meal and send the bill. She went to just Jollof page to pick 5L rice of 35k and delivery 2k and sent me a 37k bill.

‘why are you buying 5litres cooler of rice?’. Her response was ‘if you can’t afford it, just say so’ ”

Reacting, the young lady revealed that the man had been pestering her and declaring amorous intentions towards her.

She added that the money she demanded from him was meant for the food they were both going to eat on a romantic date they both agreed on.

At the end of her instastory, she wrote: “See as I dey chop insult cos of a measly 40k”

See tweets below:

