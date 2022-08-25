Lady gives birth to quadruplets after 7 years of praying for twins (Video)

A beautiful lady who hasn’t given birth to a child after seven years of marriage has been blessed with quadruplets.

A video shared on social media showed hospital doctors attending to the four babies following their birth.

The lucky mother had reportedly prayed for twins for 7 years with her husband who has been supportive, understanding and loving.

She eventually got pregnant and safely delivered quadruplets. In the video, the doctors were seen coming out of the delivery room one after the other with each of the babies.

Reacting to the video, @sugarpromzy1 commented: “Wooooo congratulations. She’s probably done bearing a child. So sweet.”

@symply_esther wrote: “Thank you Jesus. Congratulations Mama. I tap from this blessing”

@hada_design added: ” I will sing this song soonest with new dance steps to my God.”

Watch the video below: