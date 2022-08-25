TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who was rejected by her ex over ‘ugliness’ shows…

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu speaks her truth about…

Lady revenges on her husband-to-be for leaving her during…

Lady gives birth to quadruplets after 7 years of praying for twins (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A beautiful lady who hasn’t given birth to a child after seven years of marriage has been blessed with quadruplets.

A video shared on social media showed hospital doctors attending to the four babies following their birth.

The lucky mother had reportedly prayed for twins for 7 years with her husband who has been supportive, understanding and loving.

READ ALSO

He Still Dumped me After Respecting and Worshipping him…

Man catches father lodging at a hotel room with a woman,…

She eventually got pregnant and safely delivered quadruplets. In the video, the doctors were seen coming out of the delivery room one after the other with each of the babies.

Reacting to the video, @sugarpromzy1 commented: “Wooooo congratulations. She’s probably done bearing a child. So sweet.”

@symply_esther wrote: “Thank you Jesus. Congratulations Mama. I tap from this blessing”

@hada_design added: ” I will sing this song soonest with new dance steps to my God.”

Watch the video below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who was rejected by her ex over ‘ugliness’ shows off her epic…

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu speaks her truth about being pregnant…

Lady revenges on her husband-to-be for leaving her during pregnancy

Woman narrates what her husband did to her on wedding night

Now I understand why Regina Daniels married Ned – Ultimate Love Star,…

Reactions as Regina Daniels, newborn, mom, touch down Nigeria from Jordan…

Woman cries out as husband kicks her out and marries their landlady

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady gives birth to quadruplets after 7 years of praying for twins (Video)

Pregnant mother blows hot, storms out of her ‘baby reveal’ party…

24-yr-old s*x worker found dead four days after going to see a ‘client’ in Edo…

“Can we just make love?”- Video of Emmanuella dancing with man stirs…

Reactions as Destiny Etiko pushes daughter away in video

Man calls off wedding over fiancée’s online comment that she can cheat for N1m

Man dies of heart attack after wife he cheated on cheats as payback

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More