Lady left heartbroken after discovering her boyfriend impregnated her mother (Video)

A young woman has said that she dumped her lover after learning that he had caused her mother’s pregnancy.

She described what transpired while she was away in a video that has since gone viral online.

The distraught woman claimed that she discovered the news after the contentious Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision regarding abortion was reversed.

She claimed that she was calling every woman in her life to see how they were reacting to the current situation.

After hearing the verdict, she called her mother, and by the tone of her voice, she could tell she was upset.

She assumed that the reason her mother was sobbing over the decision was because she is an American single mother raising a girl who would be impacted by the Roe v. Wade decision.

After they parted ways, she called her mother again two days later and was shocked to hear that she was still in tears.

The mom told her daughter that she was pregnant at that time since she was unable to keep the information a secret any longer.

The daughter was surprised and even congratulated her mum not knowing the father is her boyfriend.

She was obviously delighted by the news and began to inquire about the next step, but her mother cut her off and revealed that her boyfriend is the child’s father.

The daughter claimed that after asking her mother to repeat what she had said, she had received confirmation that the boyfriend was to blame.

She and the guy were still in a relationship when she learned of this information, so it came as a major shock and caused her to struggle for air. She added that while she struggled to assimilate the knowledge, her soul departed her body.

She eventually dumped him, but she didn’t say how she handled the situation with her mother.

