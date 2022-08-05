TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Lady mocks man who asked her out after finding out that he's a phone repairer (Video)

By Shalom

A viral video has shown a young Nigerian lady mocking her admirer after finding out that he’s a phone repairer.

In the video, the young lady recounted how she met the young man at a club at night and was surprised to find out he repairs phones for people at the market.

According to her, the young man presented himself as a big boy at the club and showered her with bundles of cash.

She wrote:
“Omg I saw the guy that toasted me in the club yesterday repairing phone in the market. He even sprayed me money forming big boy and collected my number. See him repairing phone”.

Reacting to the video @lit__queen2 wrote:
“Most girls do the most that guy might buy your full future someday ”.

@mii_ra_belle wrote: “I’m confused. So he can’t go to the club cause he repairs phone?? Omo nawa o”.

@wendy_adamma wrote:
“If they yab her now she go dey scream depression”.

@faustinadung wrote:
“Person way no even get work dey insult another person hustle”.

@marie.rose_julie wrote:
“She has no idea of what dignity in labour means….clout”.

