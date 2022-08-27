Lady narrates what happened after she decided to go through her boyfriend’s phone

A lady has narrated her unenviable experience after going through her boyfriend’s phone in his absence.

In the video, she lamented that in all her relationships, she never goes through the phones of any of her boyfriends till she began to get suspicious.

She narrated two experiences she had with each of her boyfriends because she checked messages from their phone.

Out of curiosity, she checked the WhatsApp messages from her boyfriend’s phone after he told her to charge it for him.

She found out that he was double-dating and was sending n*des throughout.

In her second experience, while scanning through her boyfriend’s gallery, she found that he was texting and rekindling the relationship with his ex.

This happened after he constantly asked her if her flight had landed.