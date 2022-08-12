Lady reveals what her father did after her mother served him burnt toast for dinner

A Nigerian lady identified as OkeyDonsharon has narrated her father’s reaction after her mother

served him burnt toast for dinner.

According to the lady, it was time for dinner and her mother presented her father with eggs, salad and burnt toast.

While expecting her father to complain about the food he was served, he simply said he loves burnt toast.

However, she later asked her father why he said he loved burnt toast, and he revealed that her mother was having a hard time and was really tired.

He also noted that she went out of her way to prepare food for them which he appreciates.

She wrote:

“One evening my mother made dinner after a hard day’s work. She put a plate of eggs, salad and burnt toast in front of my father…

I immediately noticed, the burnt toast…. And, I was waiting to see if he was going to complain about it, but my father started to eat them, smiling and asked me how I spent my day at school…

My mom apologized to my dad for the burnt toast. I will never forget his response to her: “Honey, I love burnt toast!”

Later when I went to bed and my dad came over to kiss me goodnight, I asked him if he really liked the burnt toast?

He hugged me and said, “Your mother has had a difficult day and she is really tired. She went out of her way to prepare this meal for us, why blame her and hurt her. Burnt toast never hurt anyone; but words can be very painful!”

We have to know how to appreciate what others do for us, even if it’s not perfect, because it’s the intention to do well that counts, and no one is perfect…”

