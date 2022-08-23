Lady revenges on her husband-to-be for leaving her during pregnancy

An unidentified lady has narrated how her lover left her when she was pregnant.

She narrated her experience in a viral video where she danced to a trending sound.

In her short video, the lady said that her man left her when she was pregnant and returned when her baby was 3 years old and apologised to her for going away.

She forgave him, and they got engaged some days later. The lady avenged him rather strangely by absconding from the wedding and not saying a word to her partner.

Her message to Nigerian men and men worldwide is not to keep their women in the dark, as good communication is the key to every successful relationship.

Watch the video below: