TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Helen Paul cautions Yomi Fabiyi for sharing a vulnerable video of…

I became a skeptic after being po!soned by someone I helped – Mr…

“Shame on you” – Clergyman knocks men putting their…

Lady revenges on her husband-to-be for leaving her during pregnancy

Entertainment
By Shalom

An unidentified lady has narrated how her lover left her when she was pregnant.

She narrated her experience in a viral video where she danced to a trending sound.

In her short video, the lady said that her man left her when she was pregnant and returned when her baby was 3 years old and apologised to her for going away.

READ ALSO

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu speaks her truth…

Man engages female prankster in hot pursuit as she runs away…

She forgave him, and they got engaged some days later. The lady avenged him rather strangely by absconding from the wedding and not saying a word to her partner.

Her message to Nigerian men and men worldwide is not to keep their women in the dark, as good communication is the key to every successful relationship.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Helen Paul cautions Yomi Fabiyi for sharing a vulnerable video of his…

I became a skeptic after being po!soned by someone I helped – Mr Ibu

“Shame on you” – Clergyman knocks men putting their mouths in…

Man divorces wife of two years for refusing to change surname in her documents…

Nigerian lady cries uncontrollably at airport as boyfriend travels abroad…

When we met, he didn’t have a phone – Lady stays loyal to man till he becomes…

“Don’t judge her” – Reactions as Blessing Okoro is caught in a shrine offering…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Lady revenges on her husband-to-be for leaving her during pregnancy

My bisexuality is becoming stronger – Ex-BBNaija housemate, Arin opens up

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu speaks her truth about being pregnant…

BBNaija S7: Phyna Reveals What She Would Do If Groovy Moves To Chomzy

BBNaija: Why I can never date Hermes – Allysyn opens up

#BBNaija: Biggie puts up all housemates for eviction except HOH and deputy

Hours after making a Facebook post about his death, young man dies in car crash

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More