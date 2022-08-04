Lady runs mad after dropping from an SUV in Lagos

A middle-aged woman is said to have gone insane after being dropped off by an SUV at Obalende Bus Stop in Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Area of Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to reports, after being dropped off by the car, she removed some money to buy bread, then she began acting strangely, attracting the attention of passers-by.

It’s said that the lady threw a way her bag and began chanting, “My head”.

Although the cause of her bizarre behavior is at the moment, unknown, onlookers who suspect that the driver might be a “Yahoo boy” have speculated that the owner of the SUV had used her for money riittual.

One eye witness, speaking to PM News said: