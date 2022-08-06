Lady sends severe warning to Davido for reportedly pestering her with messages on TikTok (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A young lady has taken to social media called out popular singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido for allegedly pestering her with messages.

According to the Netizen, the afro beat singer has been in her TikTok DM disturbing her with numerous messages.

The singer was referred to as a “Village man” by the social media user who appears to believe that the musician is not in her league.

The lady who notified the singer that she’s not interested, pleaded with the singer’s fans to ask their idol to stop bothering her so she wouldn’t have to reveal all the messages he has allegedly sent her.

Watch her speak:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

