Lady shares experience with boyfriend who died after abandoning her over sick condition

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady has revealed how her boyfriend left her because of her HIV status as he thought it was going to k!ll him.

However, he died after leaving her and he wasn’t HIV positive.

She wrote:
“He didn’t want me because I am HIV positive thinking I will die and k!ll him to. He died last month, not HIV positive but still died.”

Reacting to her video, netizens have faulted the man’s ignorance regarding H!V while others affirmed that he made the right decision by leaving.

@janpie28 wrote:
“U can’t blame him though no one can risk there life like that”

@puppychulo1 wrote:
“babes no hard feelings but even me I would have left manze…. wueeeeeh nitaenda home”

@00009mirror wrote:
“HIV isn’t a death sentence time ya m2 ikifika you can’t do anything about it.
Am sorry for being stigmatized.”

@leinyuywanyu wrote:
“People are still so ignorant when it comes to HIV especially Africans it’s so sad! Well RIP to him😏”

Watch the video below:

@lailalumatila0

#hiv #discrimination Being HIV positive doesnt mean you are dead. Everyone will die

♬ Mother my Mother – Trap Remix – Kvng Vinci

