Lady shares her experience after getting into a relationship with a stingy ‘glutton’

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady identified as Mikateko Ndlovu has narrated her past  relationship experience with a glutton.

According to her, her ex-boyfriend usually got up late at night to eat, in order to avoid sharing what he was eating with her.

She revealed that this was something he always did whenever she visits him for a sleepover.

The lady added that she was celibate at the time when the situation unfolded.

She tweeted:
“I once dated a Man who will wake up in the middle of the night and eat.. To avoid sharing. Even the chewing was so soft and light. To see is to go. 😭😭
This was my King. The one i couldn’t breath without. I’m gonna need yall to say a prayer for me. “

Netizens have reacted in the comments section. Some noted that the guy probably didn’t have enough food to feed both of them while others indicated the guy’s unhappiness over her celibacy.

See her post below:

