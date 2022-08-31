A young lady who is known to be a hermaphrodite has recalled how her father abandoned her and her mother because of her condition.
She captioned the post:
“Bitter truth. My dad abandoned me with my min because I had both male and female organ .I know I will be fine”
Reacting to this, @user7337968762136 wrote:
“The people that don’t believe are ignorant because any body that is in the medical field knows that this happens more often than people know.”
@user1481705239992 wrote:
“nature ain nothing fir no one to judge cz no one gets the chance to chuz.the there was a chance to chuz alot would be different. it is what it is #bless”
@user7611019079413 wrote:
“you didn’t chose to have that 😕 it’s not your fault stay strong God tested them but they failed themselves not you nowadays more help is available u”
