Lady with two organs tearfully recalls how she was abandoned by her father because of her condition

A young lady who is known to be a hermaphrodite has recalled how her father abandoned her and her mother because of her condition.

She captioned the post:

“Bitter truth. My dad abandoned me with my min because I had both male and female organ .I know I will be fine”

Reacting to this, @user7337968762136 wrote:

“The people that don’t believe are ignorant because any body that is in the medical field knows that this happens more often than people know.”

@user1481705239992 wrote:

“nature ain nothing fir no one to judge cz no one gets the chance to chuz.the there was a chance to chuz alot would be different. it is what it is #bless”

@user7611019079413 wrote:

“you didn’t chose to have that 😕 it’s not your fault stay strong God tested them but they failed themselves not you nowadays more help is available u”

Watch the video below: