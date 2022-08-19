Late rapper, Dagrin included in list of wanted criminals in Sierra Leone

Popular rapper, Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun, better known by his stage name, Dagrin has been added to a list of fugitives sought in Sierra Leone more than ten years after his death.

A poster with a picture of the late artist and a list of wanted offenders was purportedly published by the Sierra Leonean police.

Social media has been buzzing about it mostly since Dagrin, a rap artist, passed away in 2010.

A Twitter user identified as @Jeen_Yous who lives in Sierra Leone, shared the poster on the micro-blogging platform.

”The Sierra Leone Police release Pictures of wanted people who were part of the violence protest last week and late Nigerian rapper Dagrin is one of them.

This country will always amaze me,” the tweet reads

In reaction, bigann_luxury said; Not funny but funny

vanessah_xo_; Ahhh….barrack O’grin…abi eye dey pain me

peachesxxy; His family should sue them

alsudan: Damn! What’s wrong with Africa? This one worst pass Buhari appointing dead people.