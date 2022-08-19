TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man organises birthday surprise for girlfriend only to find out…

Man catches father lodging at a hotel room with a woman,…

“Every decision I made that night was a recipe for…

Late rapper, Dagrin included in list of wanted criminals in Sierra Leone

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular rapper, Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun, better known by his stage name, Dagrin has been added to a list of fugitives sought in Sierra Leone more than ten years after his death.

A poster with a picture of the late artist and a list of wanted offenders was purportedly published by the Sierra Leonean police.

Social media has been buzzing about it mostly since Dagrin, a rap artist, passed away in 2010.

READ ALSO

Singer BNXN engages in messy fight with police that stopped…

Police to interrogate Kizz Daniel after allegedly seizing a…

A Twitter user identified as @Jeen_Yous who lives in Sierra Leone, shared the poster on the micro-blogging platform.

”The Sierra Leone Police release Pictures of wanted people who were part of the violence protest last week and late Nigerian rapper Dagrin is one of them.
This country will always amaze me,” the tweet reads

In reaction, bigann_luxury said; Not funny but funny

vanessah_xo_; Ahhh….barrack O’grin…abi eye dey pain me

peachesxxy; His family should sue them

alsudan: Damn! What’s wrong with Africa? This one worst pass Buhari appointing dead people.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man organises birthday surprise for girlfriend only to find out her other…

Man catches father lodging at a hotel room with a woman, approaches him (Video)

“Every decision I made that night was a recipe for disaster”- Lady…

62-year-old man cries out as his wife takes decision not to sleep with him…

Lady confused on whether to marry boyfriend who pays her school fees with his…

Moment singer Asa jumped down from stage after sighting Neo, admires him in…

Man returns 15 years after abandoning his wife, loots her savings and disappears

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Late rapper, Dagrin included in list of wanted criminals in Sierra Leone

BBNaija: I will pack my bags and forfeit N100m — Adekunle blows hot

“I will show you shege” – Adesua Etomi blows hot, threatens…

He Still Dumped me After Respecting and Worshipping him – Jaruma Empire…

Oyinbo woman seen grinding, selling foodstuff at market in Abuja

Bride’s wig falls off as groom takes her down to the ground for a kiss

Adorable photos of little Nigerian girl with blue eyes

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More