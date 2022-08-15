Life abroad is a jungle – Pretty Nigerian lady working in UK cries out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian lady identified as Blossom Martins has bemoaned the tiresome routine she must endure while working in the UK.

The young woman claims that living in a foreign country was essentially about surviving, just like it is in a jungle.

On Sunday, taking to the micro blogging platform, Twitter she revealed her schedule for the day, which included going to church and to her job.

The beautiful young lady shared a picture of herself leaving work and heading home for a few hours of rest before going to church on Sunday morning and returning to work.

Blossom She emphasized that, contrary to what many individuals who have never traveled abroad may have heard, living abroad is a jungle.

Blossom asserts that in order to succeed in such a setting, one must be willing to put in a lot of work and study diligently.

She tweeted; ”Finally headed home to do a few hours sleep, then go to church and get back to work….

Life Abroad is a jungle, Dont know what you heard, but it’s a damn jungle here…… To be successful you must work and study above average…”

