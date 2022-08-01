“Little Miss Bella” – Bella Shurmda mocked as he performs in a skirt (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer, Bella Shmurda has been ridiculed by netizens over his choice of outfit to perform.

The sensational musician was invited to the Big Brother Naija show to perform on Sunday, July 31.

Much to the surprise of the audience, the singer stormed the stage donning a blue jacket with a matching skirt.

His choice of outfit has set puzzled tongues wagging as they speculate why the singer has decided to put on a feminine clothe to perform on stage.

See some reactions gathered from social media users;

fieryeyes21 wrote: “Live your truth”

fam0_lee wrote: ” Little miss Bella”

daveallen_1 wrote: “Make breeze blow am”

softigbogurl wrote: ” Bella try change plug cause wetin be this?? “

symplyexcel wrote: “Wahala be like Bella blue skirt”

Watch the video below:

