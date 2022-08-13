TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Chinwo shuts down Port Harcourt as she holds traditional…

Korra Obidi breaks silence after ex-husband, Justin Dean unveiled…

“I can’t believe I birthed the same baby twice”…

Mainstream media hardly report good things about me – Davido bares his heart

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian superstar singer, David Adeleke alias Davido, has bared his heart out in a lengthy post on Instagram about how he is being painted in a bad light by mainstream media and also prayed for himself.

The singer who has been trailed with both backlashes and praises penned a note to himself while emphasizing on the spirit of pushing forward.

READ ALSO

2face’s management reacts to report claiming he impregnated…

Why Davido didn’t marry Chioma – Actress spills

The DMW boss said that he is shrouded in controversies because the mainstream media have formed a habit of reporting and publishing negative things about him.

Davido wrote; ”A lot of controversies have been set around this Legend and you almost never hear or read anything good about him on mainstream media outlets, a lot of tools have been put in place to discourage him and hold him back. He is the only Nigerian artiste that almost every other Successful and great artiste in the Nigerian music industry have either been compared to or formed formed against.

He has maned up several times to work things out with people the media have made his enemies despite being the little one by age. Stood strong and held so many youngsters hands to success in the industry. If not of this guys love for musical culture, if not for his devotion that he has never denied; if not of the love he has for the people that support him, if he wasn’t born for this thing, he would have quit a long time ago.

This guy is Bigger in Size, Heart, Mind, Spiritually and in Talent more than we would ever imagine. Give him his flowers now. Give him his Kingship now. Honour, and protect him now.

Pressing further, Davido prayed for long life amidst the hurdles of life and also the strength to keep pushing his career.

“I shall love long Amen! To receive all the blessings God has in store for me ! And you already know my blessing nah OUR BLESSING! 001!! Album on the way ! I’m inspired!! ❤️,” he wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Chinwo shuts down Port Harcourt as she holds traditional marriage with…

Korra Obidi breaks silence after ex-husband, Justin Dean unveiled new lady…

“I can’t believe I birthed the same baby twice” – Regina…

“Thank you for being my safe place” – Nancy Isime shows off…

Mercy Chinwo rolls out stunning photos as she concludes white wedding (Video)

I want to dump her – Man cries out after girlfriend who’s a black belt holder…

Why I look older than my age – Mr Macaroni opens up on sad ordeal

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Emotional moment Mercy Chinwo tears up as she walks down the aisle (Video)

Mainstream media hardly report good things about me – Davido bares his heart

2face’s management reacts to report claiming he impregnated another woman

Mercy Chinwo rolls out stunning photos as she concludes white wedding (Video)

Watch moment Kizz Daniel apologizes to Tanzanian fans as he performs in the…

BBNAIJA: Beauty’s fan cries uncontrollably as Phyna and Groovy get busy under…

E don cast – Man reveals why many boys are abandoning their Benz at mechanic…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More