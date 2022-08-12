“Make I just hear pim from any soldier” – Reactions as corp member invigilates military officers exam

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Netizens have reacted on social media to a post showing a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) volunteer supervising a test for military officers.

On Twitter, Naija PR posted a picture of a male corp member acting as an invigilator while soldiers were taking an exam.

It is unknown how recently the photo was taken because neither the date nor the location of the aforementioned inspection were made public.

A large packet that likely holds the exam questions and answer booklets was spotted being held by the young man.

He remained in a position that gave the impression that he was moving around the exam room and closely monitoring the cops who were dressed in their official uniforms.

Sharing the photo, Naija PR wrote; ”Can your PPA ever?”

It stirred a barrage of comments from Netizens on the microblogging platform, most of which were amusing.

@seyi_ajisafe wrote; Let’s paint a scenario where u catch one of d Officer discussing with another, will you tell him or her to stand up or collect his paper🤣🤣😂😂😂

@danny_audu; Make I just hear pim from any soldier, na to collect em cript tearam. I hate malpractice.

@buchiking2; Reminds me of my industrial training at Nigeria Law school Abuja🤣🤣 see where lawyers Dey beg to do malpractice I no gree.i said Oga if you do malpractice here how you wan take defend me for court tomorrow.e sweet me die

