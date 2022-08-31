“Make up your mind” – Judy Austin shares cryptic note after Yul Edochie followed 1st wife, May on IG

Judy Austin Muoghalu, the second wife of popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, posted a cryptic message after her husband followed his first wife, May, on Instagram again.

Recall that after Yul Edochie revealed his second wife alongside their child, May took to the comments section of the post to lash out at him and then unfollowed him on Instagram.

A few weeks later, the father of four also unfollowed May which triggered massive speculations from netizens.

However, in a recent development, a survey shows that Yul Edochie has followed May on IG again but she is yet to reciprocate.

Following this, Judy Austin took to her Instagram page to share a cryptic post where she emphasized the need for being real and not allow people’s views to influence one’s lifestyle.

“Two traps you need to avoid:

1: Caring what they think!

2: Thinking that they care!

Make up your own minds my darlings,”

