Make we tell una true, Europe no easy – Nigerian lady who packs grass for a living (Video)

A viral video captures a Nigerian woman bemoaning the difficulties of being an immigrant and working in Europe.

She claimed that living anywhere in Europe is not as wonderful as many people in Nigeria may have been made to believe.

The young lady proudly displayed her line of work and emphasized that it is how she supports her family.

She was spotted manually packing hay that, according to her, will later be transported by a machine.

She claimed that “Europe no easy” and that she would probably not be working that kind of job if she were in Africa.

She emphasized the necessity for those in Europe, like herself, to inform their fellow citizens that the continent is not trouble-free.

Watch the video below: