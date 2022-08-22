Man accidentally cuts off his ‘thing’ while dreaming about cutting meat

A 47-year-old Ghanaian farmer identified as Kofi Atta has narrated how he cut off his test!cles while sleeping.

He revealed that he slept off in an armchair, and while sleeping, he sleepwalked and picked up a knife while dreaming about cutting meat.

This resulted in him accidentally cutting of his testicles.

The farmer revealed that after the incident, he called for two neighbours who rushed to his house and found him covered in blood.

He was rushed to St Francis Xavier hospital in Assin Fosu.

In his words:

“I was sitting in my chair when I dozed off. In my sleep, I dreamt that I was cutting some meat in front of me.

“I don’t remember how I picked up the knife, even I am confused.”

He explained that even as he called his neighbours, he was still unsure of what had happened. All he knew was that he felt pain in his genitals.

He finally realised what happened while in the hospital.

His wife, Adwoa Konadu, revealed that this was not the first she had caught her husband sleepwalking.

She added that, he frequently moves and fights while he is asleep.

Read some comments below:

Veeky wrote:

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 abeg am not laughing, it is just funny. All these men that always tie wrapper. Hmmmm I no talk ooooo before they say na me talk am.”

Mary wrote:

“When your village people are looking at you from one small mirror, sleeping walking and killing yourself will not be a new thing. Sorry bro!!”

Kind boy wrote:

“Purely spiritual!”

Peter wrote:

“This man need deliverance, village people dey worry him next time now he may dream he is cutting off the head of goat while he may have put the knive in his own neck”

Theresa Akaru wrote:

“Hmmm village people again… nothing way Musa no go see for gate!!!!!”