Man and lady spotted exchanging phone number while on Okada (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A viral video of a young guy and lady exchanging number while on separate bikes in motion has set tongues wagging online.

The two of them were riding separate Okada motorcycles when the male made the decision to get the girl’s phone number.

The two motorcycles were moving side by side in the social media video, giving the young people a chance to exchange contact details.

A driver who witnessed the unusual spectacle decided to record them.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, IG user danny_mauer_2020 said; Smart move only😁

callmedamy; Love on the bike 😂😂

_deagram; The two motorbike 🏍 riders understood perfectly the assignment. 😂😂

timwesttt; Kudos to the bikemen! Omolomo almost went a different route because of woman. I’ll be rooting for them.

symply__oppy; Abi .. Try dey take bike 😂😂😂😂

lovestorenig; Step 1,climb bike

wrldprincecharming; And this is how i met your mother

