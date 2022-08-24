Man calls off wedding over fiancée’s online comment that she can cheat for N1m

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A man has reportedly canceled his wedding over his fiancée’s comment on social media where she revealed that she could cheat for money.

The woman commented ‘Yes’ when a Facebook user asked women if they would cheat on her husband for N1 million and someone who knew the couple saw it online.

The person screengrabbed her comment and sent it to her fiance who immediately ended their relationship and called off the wedding which was supposed to hold December 2022.

A Twitter user known as Josephine @JojoNitq shared the story on the microblogging platform.

The tweet reads; "A man cancelled his wedding that was supposed to take place in December 2022 ….because the bride to be commented yes on Facebook that she can cheat on the husband for 1Million naira …someone that knows her screen shot it and showed the guy….was the man's action right?"

