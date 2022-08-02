Man collapses after losing N200k loan at Bet9ja shop (Video)

A man has reportedly slumped after he allegedly borrowed a huge amount of money to play a bet.

The bettor reportedly borrowed N200,000 and utilized it to play a bet, but he tragically lost everything.

A video that is rapidly going viral online shows the man unconscious on the ground outside a Bet9ja store after the loss.

See Netizens reactions:

gabrielpeter805 wrote: “Who added that song, lai lai that person no fit smell heaven not to talk of to enter”

jamoblaq77: “He go wake up later make una leave am maybe he think say na dream”

__h.o.I.u.w.a_s.e.u.n_: “Make dem give am 50k back so he go stake another one”

