TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such…

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie,…

Wife laments, questions husband’s inability to send money…

Man collapses after losing N200k loan at Bet9ja shop (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A man has reportedly slumped after he allegedly borrowed a huge amount of money to play a bet.

The bettor reportedly borrowed N200,000 and utilized it to play a bet, but he tragically lost everything.

A video that is rapidly going viral online shows the man unconscious on the ground outside a Bet9ja store after the loss.

READ ALSO

“Keep eating my money” – Man appreciates…

Man lambasted for showing off new girlfriend five months…

See Netizens reactions:

gabrielpeter805 wrote: “Who added that song, lai lai that person no fit smell heaven not to talk of to enter”

jamoblaq77: “He go wake up later make una leave am maybe he think say na dream”

__h.o.I.u.w.a_s.e.u.n_: “Make dem give am 50k back so he go stake another one”

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thatblackbwoy (@thatblackbwoyy)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such pain”…

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie, days after…

Wife laments, questions husband’s inability to send money to her parents

Lady celebrates as stepfather who molested her since she was 5, dies

Adesua Etomi replies lady who said her husband, Banky W needs to pay another…

“Thanks for making us proud” – JJ Okocha and wife beam with joy as daughter bags…

My husband wants me to kneel and apologize to my one year old son – Woman cries…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man collapses after losing N200k loan at Bet9ja shop (Video)

DJ Cuppy celebrates mother with adorable photos as she marks birthday

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will never marry again…

Dollar will soon crash to N10/$1 – Evangelist Oluwamodede prophesies

“Keep eating my money” – Man appreciates pregnant wife for…

Cubana Chief Priest blasted over demeaning look he gave fan that wanted selfie…

Actress Destiny Etiko gifts her mum a car for her birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More