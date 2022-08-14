Man cries out after seeing obituary photos of himself on social media (Video)

A man expresses concern after discovering an obituary video of himself on social media purporting to be buried a few days ago.

A Twitter user identified as @chymer22 laments the lengths to which content creators will go to gain cheap likes and emotions.

Sharing the video, he wrote;

“Woke this morning to find out that someone made a video on TikTok with my pictures. Sayin I was her late Uncle that was buried on the 6th of this month. To be honest I don’t know how to feel. What kind of sick joke is this. I don’t know who she is and I’m certainly not dead,” he wrote.

Woke this morning to find out that someone made a video on TikTok with my pictures. Sayin I was her late Uncle that was buried on the 6th of this month. To be honest I don’t know how to feel. What kind of sick joke is this. I don’t know who she is and I’m certainly not dead. pic.twitter.com/wynVjcFq21 — Chima (@chymer22) August 14, 2022

