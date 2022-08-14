Man cries out after seeing obituary photos of himself on social media (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A man expresses concern after discovering an obituary video of himself on social media purporting to be buried a few days ago.

A Twitter user identified as @chymer22 laments the lengths to which content creators will go to gain cheap likes and emotions.

Sharing the video, he wrote;

“Woke this morning to find out that someone made a video on TikTok with my pictures. Sayin I was her late Uncle that was buried on the 6th of this month. To be honest I don’t know how to feel. What kind of sick joke is this. I don’t know who she is and I’m certainly not dead,” he wrote.

In other news; Big Brother Naija housemates Phyna and Groovy are undeniably in love, which has elicited reactions from viewers.

Groovy was initially attracted to Beauty before she was disqualified, and the lad went on to become the ladies’ favorite in the house.

